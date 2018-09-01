  • Scattered showers, hot temperatures forecast for Labor Day weekend

    Updated:
    • Quiet, mild and humid overnight into Saturday morning
    • A comfortable start to Saturday
    • Heat indices near 100° each day this Labor Day weekend (Sat/Sun/Mon)
    • Afternoon pop-up showers & storms possible each day
    • Long term data showing the heat takes us well into September
    • Watch the video above for your Labor Day weekend

