- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Warm and humid Thursday night
- Early Friday temps neat 76°
- Hot & humid Friday – heat index near 100°
- Scattered showers and storms
- Hot and humid into the weekend
- Rain chances each day into next week
- Potential surging heat index beginning on Monday brings additional danger
- Please be self-aware in these hot & humid conditions
- And ALWAYS check the back seat when leaving your car!
Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast
