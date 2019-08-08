  • Scattered showers, humid temps expected across Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Warm and humid Thursday night
    • Early Friday temps neat 76°
    • Hot & humid Friday – heat index near 100°
    • Scattered showers and storms
    • Hot and humid into the weekend
    • Rain chances each day into next week
    • Potential surging heat index beginning on Monday brings additional danger
    • Please be self-aware in these hot & humid conditions
    • And ALWAYS check the back seat when leaving your car!
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories