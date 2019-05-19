  • Scattered showers & isolated storms this weekend in the Mid-South

    By: Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    • Scattered showers & isolated storms are possible today
    • Rain chances stay under 50% with highs near 80
    • Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the mid-80s
    • A low rain & storm chance returns for Tuesday and Wednesday
    • Highs reach the 90 mark Thursday through Memorial Day Weekend
