- Scattered showers & isolated storms are possible today
- Rain chances stay under 50% with highs near 80
- Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the mid-80s
- A low rain & storm chance returns for Tuesday and Wednesday
- Highs reach the 90 mark Thursday through Memorial Day Weekend
- Watch the video above for the latest on today’s rain chance!
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}