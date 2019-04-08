  • Scattered showers possible throughout the day

    Updated:
    • Scattered showers and isolated storms possible today
    • Highs will top out in the low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky
    • Dry and warm conditions expected mid-week with highs near 80
    • A low rain chance returns for the end of the week with cooler air, too
    •  By Friday we’ll drop highs back into the low 70s
    • Watch the video above for the latest on your work week forecast!
       

