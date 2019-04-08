Scattered showers possible throughout the day

- Scattered showers and isolated storms possible today
- Highs will top out in the low 70s under a mostly cloudy sky
- Dry and warm conditions expected mid-week with highs near 80
- A low rain chance returns for the end of the week with cooler air, too
- By Friday we’ll drop highs back into the low 70s
- Watch the video above for the latest on your work week forecast!
