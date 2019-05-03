  • Scattered showers possible throughout weekend in Mid-South

    Updated:

     

    • Showers are on radar this morning in Arkansas.
    • Isolated strong storm possible north of I-40 this afternoon.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 80s.
    • Winds: 10/15 mph.
    • Rain chance: 60%.
    • Next rain chance: Friday (50%).
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories