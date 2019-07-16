Scattered showers, storms expected to continue across Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Scattered showers and storms will continue overnight and throughout Thursday
- Overnight lows will fall into the low 70’s
- Heat index Tuesday will climb into the low 90’s
- Showers & storms associated with Tropical Depression Barry will begin to exit on Wednesday and the heat index will roar back
- Heat Index readings beginning Wednesday are expected to rise above 105° for the rest of the work week and into the weekend
- A heat advisory will likely be needed
