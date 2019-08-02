  • Scattered showers, storms forecast this weekend for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Mild temps overnight tonight
    • Early Saturday temperatures near 70°
    • Heat Index Saturday afternoon in the mid-90’s
    • Scattered showers and storms begin to pop-up near mid-day
    • Showers and storms expected to linger into the evening hours
    • Heat, rising humidity and rain chances stay with us throughout the weekend and into next week
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories