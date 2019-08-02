- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Mild temps overnight tonight
- Early Saturday temperatures near 70°
- Heat Index Saturday afternoon in the mid-90’s
- Scattered showers and storms begin to pop-up near mid-day
- Showers and storms expected to linger into the evening hours
- Heat, rising humidity and rain chances stay with us throughout the weekend and into next week
