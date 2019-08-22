  • Scattered showers, storms possible across Mid-South

      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Showers and storms are slowly dwindling tonight and will be active again early Friday morning
    • Overnight lows will be mild, in the mid-70’s
    • Scattered showers and storms will be active throughout the day tomorrow
    • Heat index readings will be in the upper 90’s Friday
    • Showers remain active daily into the weekend and the first of next week
    • Slightly cooler temps arrive for Saturday and Sunday
