- Showers and storms are slowly dwindling tonight and will be active again early Friday morning
- Overnight lows will be mild, in the mid-70’s
- Scattered showers and storms will be active throughout the day tomorrow
- Heat index readings will be in the upper 90’s Friday
- Showers remain active daily into the weekend and the first of next week
- Slightly cooler temps arrive for Saturday and Sunday
