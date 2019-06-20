- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Hot and humid Wednesday night
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected later this evening into tomorrow morning
- Strong winds and hail are the primary threat
- A warm start to Thursday – lows in the low 70’s
- Heat index readings tomorrow will be in the low 90’s
- A dangerous heat index between 100°-105° expected Friday and Saturday
- Please be heat aware this week – take frequent breaks, seek out shade and AC, stay hydrated
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}