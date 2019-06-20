  • Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected across Mid-South

      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Hot and humid Wednesday night
    • Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected later this evening into tomorrow morning
    • Strong winds and hail are the primary threat
    • A warm start to Thursday – lows in the low 70’s
    • Heat index readings tomorrow will be in the low 90’s
    • A dangerous heat index between 100°-105° expected Friday and Saturday
    • Please be heat aware this week – take frequent breaks, seek out shade and AC, stay hydrated
