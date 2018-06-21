  • Scattered showers to start your Thursday

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • Scattered showers are currently moving through the Mid-South..
    • Consequently, slightly cooler temperatures are forecasted for the afternoon, High: 87°
    • More showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon as a cold front moves into the area,  we could see an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm this afternoon.
    • Lower rain chances for Friday, with rain chances remaining in the forecast for the weekend.
    • Temperatures warm back into the 90s next week.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Scattered showers to start your Thursday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Isolated storms rolling through Mid-South through Thursday morning

  • Headline Goes Here

    Storms possible through out the day

  • Headline Goes Here

    Partly Cloudy and Hot Day Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heat Advisory: 'Extreme heat' headed to the Mid-South this weekend, 105…