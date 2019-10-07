  • Scattered showers will continue to roll through the Mid-South overnight

    • Scattered showers and storms will continue to roll through the Mid-South.
    • While we could see an isolated severe storm this evening, the bigger risk will be the rain totals.
    • Showers exit by noon, and we’ll start to see sunshine as we head into the afternoon.
    • Unseasonably cool…yes… slightly unseasonably cool temperatures tomorrow—High: 72°
    • Another cold front arrives late Friday, bringing cooler temperatures for the weekend.
       

