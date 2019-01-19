  • Scattered showers, wintry mix expected this weekend

    • After a stormy start we’ll see scattered showers through the remainder of the day
    • Temperatures will drop through the day and we’ll be down into the 30s by dinner time
    • Rain will transition to sleet and snow beginning in our northern AR counties this afternoon
    • The transition line will spread SE through the evening and overnight hours
    • Not everything that falls will stick – accumulations will mostly be under an inch
    • A glaze could also form on roads making slippery spots – especially on bridges and overpasses
    • Sunday feel like temperatures will stay in the 20s under a partly cloudy sky
