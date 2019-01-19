>> Timeline: Winter weather on its way to Mid-South; snow possible this weekend
- After a stormy start we’ll see scattered showers through the remainder of the day
- Temperatures will drop through the day and we’ll be down into the 30s by dinner time
- Rain will transition to sleet and snow beginning in our northern AR counties this afternoon
- The transition line will spread SE through the evening and overnight hours
- Not everything that falls will stick – accumulations will mostly be under an inch
- A glaze could also form on roads making slippery spots – especially on bridges and overpasses
- Sunday feel like temperatures will stay in the 20s under a partly cloudy sky
- Watch the video above for a breakdown of this Saturday forecast.
A weird Saturday forecast in the Midsouth as temperatures take a huge tumble through the day. #memwx #tnwx #mswx #arwx pic.twitter.com/MpnmI2OVVa— Elisabeth D'Amore (@edamoreFOX13) January 19, 2019
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Timeline: Winter weather on its way to Mid-South; snow possible this weekend
- 6 West Memphis police officers 'off duty' pending investigation after 2 people shot and killed
- Memphis home set on fire days after being shot up twice
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}