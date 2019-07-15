  • Scattered storms expected across Mid-South

    • Scattered showers and storms will continue overnight and throughout Thursday
    • Overnight lows will fall into the low 70’s
    • Heat index Tuesday will climb into the low 90’s
    • Showers & storms associated with Tropical Depression Barry will begin to exit on Wednesday and the heat index will roar back
    • Heat Index readings beginning Wednesday are expected to rise above 105° for the rest of the work week and into the weekend
    • A heat advisory will likely be needed
    • A heat advisory will likely be needed
       

