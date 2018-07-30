Scattered storms expected for Monday

- Scattered showers & storms today with highs in the upper 80s
- Some strong to severe storms are possible but the risk is low
- Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are the primary severe weather risks
- Rain chances stay up for Tuesday before we stay mostly dry for the rest of the week
- Highs run near 90 Wednesday through the weekend
- Watch the video above for more on today’s rain chance!
