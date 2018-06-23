Scattered storms, high heat index expected for weekend

- Scattered showers will slowly diminish Friday evening
- Comfortable Friday night temps expected
- Scattered showers & storms Saturday/Sunday
- Heat Index numbers rise: upper 90’s/near 100 this weekend
- Data pointing to even higher Heat Index temps next week – get ready!
- Rain chances decreasing as we head into next week, with temperatures returning to the 90s.
