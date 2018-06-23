  • Scattered storms, high heat index expected for weekend

    By: Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:
    • Scattered showers will slowly diminish Friday evening
    • Comfortable Friday night temps expected
    • Scattered showers & storms Saturday/Sunday
    • Heat Index numbers rise:  upper 90’s/near 100 this weekend
    • Data pointing to even higher Heat Index temps next week – get ready!
    • Rain chances decreasing as we head into next week, with temperatures returning to the 90s.

