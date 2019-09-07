Scholar Athlete of the Week: Hailey Bronson from Houston High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Injury has forced Hailey Bronson to watch from the sidelines, but this hasn't stopped the senior from supporting her Houston teammates.
"I'm injured right now, but wherever you are you're still working one hundred percent and progressing," Bronson said.
It's this mentality that pushes Bronson to achieve at the highest level, whether competing on a nationally ranked soccer squad or taking six AP classes.
Bronson said managing both isn't hard, with soccer offering an opportunity to clear her mind.
"I still feel that soccer plays into a different mindset that helps me distress and relax," she said.
With a 4.5 GPA, Bronson certainly has her choices of colleges to pick from. She's looking to head west, with BYU, Stanford, UCLA and USC on her radar.
Bronson plans on studying mechanical engineering.
"There needs to be more females in mechanical engineering and computer science," she said. "Things like that..that you don't really see females roles in. I just want to make a difference in whatever role I pay into and I plan on achieving."
Bronson hopes to push others to think outside the box in whatever route she takes.
"It seems that everyone just wants to be in this one mold but mechanical engineering pushes you to look at things in a different perspective to create," she said. "To innovate."
