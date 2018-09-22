0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Joseph Welch

Trust the process. Evangelical Christian School football players are reminded of this each time they enter the weight room.

Eagles quarterback Joseph Welch endured his own process in 2017.

“It just really kind of encaptures who I am now,” Welch said. “You gotta trust the process and really believe in what you’re doing. That the good will come out of it.”

It may have been hard to see any good at the end of the tunnel for Welch. He tore the ACL in his right knee as a sophomore. Admittedly rushing back for lacrosse season, it tore again.

“I was just kind of mad,” he said. “I didn’t understand why it would happen again. But I mean I just kept faith in the lord that he does everything for a reason.”

Eagles coach Jonas Rodriguez witnessed the process first-hand.

“Just to see him go through that and the disappointment that he went through I think it really strengthened his faith though going through that experience,” Rodriguez said. “And I think it helped him mature.”

It also gave him an opportunity to see the game from a different perspective.

“He was our signal guy last year and did a really, really good job with that,” Rodriguez said. “I think he saw his trustworthy come out in that role.”

Welch saw his role in the ECS community expand as well.

“It was kind of nice because I got involved in some clubs that I hadn’t really seen myself getting involved in and meet some new friends around the campus that through sports I maybe wouldn’t have been able to meet,” he said.

Vanderbilt Stadium was the scene of Welch’s return to the field in August. The Eagles got a 13-10 win over Webb.

“We scored in the final few minutes,” Welch said. “It was just awesome having all my brothers out there. Just being back out there, that was awesome.”

It’s safe to say his teammates are happy to have him back on the field.

“I mean I think guys really count on him to keep us calm when the storm is raging,” Rodriguez said. “He does a great job of that. And so, I think his teammates are glad that he’s healthy and glad to have him out there. He’s doing a really fantastic job.”

From a grueling rehab process to his 4.82 GPA, Welch is all in on the process.

“I like being the best that I can be,” he said. “Do everything for the glory of God. He calls us to be the best so try to keep my schedule up. I have a pretty scheduled routine of practice, eat, work and then do whatever I want after that.

“It really takes a strong mindset to go home and get those things done that you don’t want to do.”

