0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Rahnmann Slocum II

Whether perfecting his dance for Hispanic heritage month or on the field, Rahnmann Slocum II is always looking to better himself.

“Football isn’t everything,” Slocum II said. “Football is going to end one day. You gotta go into the real world. I’m just preparing myself to be a good man in the real world.”

So far so good. Slocum hasn’t allowed himself to be boxed in as just a football player. The Southwind senior offensive lineman is a school ambassador and is in the STEM program.

“I just like being involved in the community,” Slocum II said. “Doing good for other people, trying to expand myself. Expand my mind.”

The Jaguars head coach has a unique perspective on Slocum. That’s his son.

“It’s been a great experience,” Rahnmann Slocum said. “I don’t tell him enough that I’m proud of him because I stay in his tail a lot, make sure he’s doing what he’s supposed to do but he’s doing a great job.”

There’s a stigma that comes with being a coach’s son. Slocum says his son easily avoids this. He’s a hard worker by choice, not by force.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“Being the son of a head football coach, you know sometimes they think it’s going to be easier for him,” Slocum said. “But he works, and he works, and he works. He does what he’s supposed to do. The team respects him for that because he’s a hard worker.”

Slocum II puts in the work on and off the field, allowing him to earn a leadership role.

“I try to be a leader. Try to keep everybody in check, keep everybody calmed down,” Slocum said. “I stress being focused because if we lose focus we could lose games. This my senior year and I’m not trying to go out sad.”

Slocum II is looking to go out strong in the classroom as well. He has a 3.5 GPA.

“Education was always important to me,” Slocum II said. “My parents always stress education to me, so I take education very seriously.”

Academics are indeed stressed in the Slocum household.

“He’s got two educators,” Slocum said. “I’m an educator. My wife is also an educator. So, he knows what he has to do. He knows the expectations we have for him and he’s taking care of his business and I’m proud of him because of that.”

Slocum’s son is a positive presence beyond the gridiron, something he hopes leaves a lasting impression on each one of his players.

“I tell all my young men every day that one day this football thing is going to end but the real world is going to be right here waiting on you,” Slocum said. “So, you have to be involved and you have to be able to talk to people and communicate with people and work with other people beside just in football because the real world is coming.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.