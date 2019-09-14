0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: TaMarious Brown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - TaMarious Brown is a two-way star in more ways than one. He's featured on both sides of the ball for Kirby High, but he also gets it done in the books.

"My grind different," Brown said. "I grind different from everybody else."

Cougars coach Chester Flowers solidifies this. "Oh its non-stop," Flowers said of Brown's work ethic. "It's tireless. It's kind of what we push around here. The grind. Keep plugging. Put your blinders on. Keep your head down. Keep working."

Working and the grind is all Brown knows. It's what's pushed him to a 3.2 GPA while being ranked the 21st prospect in Tennessee by 247 sports.

Brown's mom wouldn't have it any other way.

"Cause my mom real big on grades you know what I'm saying," he said. "So I gotta keep my grades top notch."

Flowers makes sure his players know the importance of grades when it comes to the recruiting process.

"With the college coaching scouts coming in they want to know about these guys' character and how they are off the field," he said. "Those are things that we really stress in our program."

Flowers called Brown the model student-athlete and the team's most athletic linebacker.

"He's such a versatile athlete," he said. "He's a very key component to what we're doing offensively and defensively. He's definitely a leader on that defense at the second level."

Brown had his share of scholarship offers to choose from, ultimately committing to UAB.

He has a passion for fashion and business, so the goal is to combine the two. One thing is for certain, Brown will grind for it.

"I tried to design some shoes but it didn't go so well," he said. "But I'm going to keep on doing it. Having a business. I want to have like several businesses more like clothing. I want to have my own clothing."

