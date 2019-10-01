0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Taurus Gregory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Family is the fuel that drives Taurus Gregory. The Whitehaven senior has the perfect example of how to approach his work.

"Just my mom," Gregory said. "Seeing her go hard every day just motivates me to continue that grind."

Tigers head coach Rodney Saulsberry said Gregory's mother is a constant presence.

"They're a great family," Saulsberry said. "His mom is a worker. His mom is an educator. She works at Bellevue Middle so the sprit that his mom brings to games I mean you can hear her clear across the field."

She has a lot to cheer for. Her son Taurus is everywhere on the field. Saulsberry said he's a low-key kid, but opponents feel his presence on the gridiron.

"We ask a lot for him," he said. "He's playing linebacker. He's playing strong safety. He's playing fullback. He's doing a lot of positions where they have a lot of collisions. He takes care of his body, but he uses his body on the football field to inflict damage on the other team."

Gregory is just as intense in the classroom. He has a 3.9 GPA.

"Just prioritizing times in school," he said. "I probably have a free period. I might do some work then."

There's another motivating factor for Gregory. He's teammates with his little brother.

"I say just doing the right things because he's always watching," he said.

Saulsberry has built a great program at Whitehaven. The goal is to win but developing young men like Gregory is the main mission.

"Our goal and main aim here at Whitehaven High School is using football as a means to an end," he said. "To advance our educational opportunities. So we're using football and using academics as a balance to gain scholarships and gain free admission to college if possible or money towards education."

