0 Scholar Athlete of the Week: Tommy Clifon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tommy Clifton has been holding down the starting quarterback spot at Millington Central since his freshman year.

"He just was a quiet, silent leader even though he was a ninth grader among, 10th, 11th, 12th graders," Trojans coach Chris Michael said of Clifton.

"He's always had that type of I guess stigma about him that people just drew to him."

It's not hard to set your eyes on the stocky Clifton, who says he likes to thrill the crowd.

"Physical. I would say fast paced," Clifton said describing his game. "I like to keep kind of like a thrill about me. Keep everybody on their toes."

The Trojans are two weeks away from wrapping out a near perfect regular season. Their only loss was back in August.

Michael gives major credit to the young man leading the huddle.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"At any level, high school, college or pro, you can see teams that are successful, they're going to have a leader that's taking the snaps," Michael said.

"Somebody's who's touching the ball every time, in that offensive huddle."

This leadership spills over into the classroom, where Clifton boats a 3.8 GPA. He's also involved in school and community activities.

"My mom everyday she pushes me about responsibilities in the classroom," he said. Homework every night.

My dad keeping these colleges on the phone and making sure I'm working as hard as I can out here to be the best I can be on the field.

Clifton already has his sights on post football plans. He has a passion for special education.

"Those kids don't really get much love," he said. "So, I like to be one of those people that likes to extend out my love to everybody that I know. I grew up working around them because of my mom. It's just always been something in my heart for them."

Before Clifton steps foot on a college campus, he wants to continue leading the way for Millington Central football.

"Everybody's starting to give us a little more shine," he said. "But Millington's always been one of the places that's overlooked. Now we're starting to gain a little more respect from people."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.