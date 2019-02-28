0 School board discussing possible rezoning of SCS schools

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - District officials said Sheffield Elementary is overcrowded and some of the fourth and fifth graders are learning in portable classrooms.

Felicia Whare is one of the hundreds of Sheffield Elementary parents who would be affected by this proposed rezoning.

If approved, rising kindergarteners and future incoming students would be rezoned to Getwell Elementary School, which is less than two miles away.

Current Sheffield students like Whare’s third grader would have the option of staying at Sheffield, but parents would have to provide their own transportation.

Whare said she could take her son to school, but she believes it may be a challenge for other parents.

“It’s going to be a burden for a lot of them to get their kids back and forth to school,” said Whare.

The district said rezoning would also help expand courses and programs.

Based on the state’s most recent report, Sheffield Elementary had low test scores, while Getwell Elementary saw an improvement in test scores last school year.

If this is approved, the district said it’s not mandatory.

All 117 students affected by the rezoning could remain at Sheffield, but that means the school would remain overcrowded and using portable classrooms.

“Any time you think about portables that really brings on the conversation around having additional dollars to make sure we have every building in the best possible place it should be. And that goes back to the county commissioners, around local funding body and what that looks like to fund education,” said Miska Clay-Bibbs, school board member.

There are still several more community meetings like this one the rest of the month and into March.

The school board will review this feedback and make a final decision in March.

