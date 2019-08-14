  • School bus accident involving four juveniles reported in Raleigh

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 is on the way to a report of a school bus accident in Raleigh.

    This is happening near Hawkins Mill Rd. and Longmont Dr.

    Memphis Police told us this was a two-vehicle crash, 

    Four juveniles were onboard the bus, but no injuries have been reported.

    This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE updates from the scene.

