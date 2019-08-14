School bus accident involving four juveniles reported in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 is on the way to a report of a school bus accident in Raleigh.
This is happening near Hawkins Mill Rd. and Longmont Dr.
Memphis Police told us this was a two-vehicle crash,
Four juveniles were onboard the bus, but no injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE updates from the scene.
