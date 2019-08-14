  • School bus accident reported in Raleigh

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 is on the way to a report of a school bus accident in Raleigh.

    This is happening near Hawkins Mill Rd. and Longmont Dr.

    >>TRAFFIC UPDATES

    The Memphis Fire Department told us they are at the location for an accident - but they don't have any other details.

    No injuries have been reported at this time.

    This is a developing story. Watch Good Morning Memphis for LIVE updates from the scene.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories