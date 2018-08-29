TATE COUNTY, Miss. - Two people are dead after a school bus collided with a car in Mississippi.
Deputies are responding to the double fatal crash on Highway 4 and Linwood Rd.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Brawl breaks out between employees at Memphis Waffle House
- Leader of drug organization laundered $30k in Memphis chicken restaurant, investigators say
- 1 dead, another in coma after overdosing on mystery drug in Mississippi
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The school bus driver and the driver of the car are dead, according to Tate County Sheriff's Office.
No children were on the bus at the time.
The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.
FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene, a LIVE report on FOX13 News at 5.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}