  • School bus driver indicted in accident which left 1 dead

    Updated:

    A school bus driver in Memphis has been indicted for causing the death of a driver. 

    According to the press release sent by the District Attorney's Office, April Christopher, 23, was driving for Durham school services on Sept. 7, 2016.

    Trending stories:

    Christopher was on Shelby Drive and made a left turn to go on Millbranch. While making the turn, the bus hit a Cadillac, police said. 

    The car then crashed into a utility pole and killed the driver. 

    April Christopher is charged with failure to yield resulting in death. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories