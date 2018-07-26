School bus driver indicted in accident which left 1 dead

A school bus driver in Memphis has been indicted for causing the death of a driver.
According to the press release sent by the District Attorney's Office, April Christopher, 23, was driving for Durham school services on Sept. 7, 2016.
Christopher was on Shelby Drive and made a left turn to go on Millbranch. While making the turn, the bus hit a Cadillac, police said.
The car then crashed into a utility pole and killed the driver.
April Christopher is charged with failure to yield resulting in death.
