0 School bus fight caught on camera, 3 arrested

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. - FOX13’s Scott Madaus was in the courtroom as the suspects made an initial appearance. He’ll have reaction from family members and a full report on the story on FOX13 News at 6 p.m.

Two adults and a teenager were arrested for their involvement in a fight on an Arkansas school bus.

The incident happened on Monday in the small town of Gilmore.

A portion of the fight was caught on cellphone video. A viewer sent it to FOX13.

In the video, you see a student exchanging punches with the bus driver.

Police say the student, who is 15, is one of three people who are facing criminal charges in the case.

He is charged with second degree battery and could be tried as an adult.

Stacey Delaney, a woman who got on the bus after it stopped, is charged with second degree battery and making terroristic threats.

FOX13’s Scott Madaus watched the bus’s surveillance video, which is not being released to the public. In that video, you can hear Delaney reference that she is going to get a weapon.

Michael Stoutmiles is also charged with second degree battery.

Stacey Delaney and Michael Stoutmiles

