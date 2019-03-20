School bus involved in crash, report says

Memphis police are on the scene of a bus crash.
Two lanes are currently blocked at Ross Road at Beaverlodge Drive.
Police are on scene directing traffic.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
It is not clear if anyone was hurt.
FOX13 has a crew heading to the scene and will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}