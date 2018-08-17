School bus with children on board involved in crash

A school bus was involved in a crash on Leacrest and Westmound.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Friday morning.
The driver of the car said his entire family was headed to the hospital.
Two ambulances went to Le Bonheur, one to Regional One.
FOX13 learned that no children inside the bus were injured.
The bus is operated by Harmony Transportation.
FOX13 talked to Harmony Transportation on the phone and they declined to give us a statement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
