SCHOOL CLOSED: Wednesday classes canceled for 1 Memphis school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews across the Mid-South are still working to restore power. The aftermath of the storm has lead to one school closure in the Memphis area.
Memphis Merit Academy Charter School will be closed Oct. 23.
The school is located on American Way, which is near coordinates of where a tornado was located Monday.
Investigators with the National Weather Service said the possible tornado started near Mt Moriah Road and American Way around 6:38 Monday morning.
It's unclear when the school will reopen at this time.
