0 School district in Mississippi claims poor state grades don't reflect students' performance

CORINTH, Miss. - A local school district is fighting for better grades.

Instead of a student, one Mid-South school district said it deserves a better grade from the state of Mississippi.

Corinth City Schools is known as a district of innovation.

School leaders there said the current method of scoring the state uses doesn’t reflect the students' talents.

Corinth City School officials said it boils down to testing methods.

The state uses a system called MAP test for district assessment. Corinth Superintendent Lee Childress said it's a different kind of exam than the one students in the district are used to taking.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

According to Childress, the district has asked the state to let them use the Cambridge assessment test instead of the MAP test.

“The issue that we see is the MAP assessments are not a credible measure of our true student performance,” Childress said.

The district changed its curriculum and structured its teachings around the Cambridge assessments.

When it came time to measure the district, the state unofficially gave Corinth High School an F this year.

The Middle School got a D, and the Elementary School a C.

“There is a distinct difference between the two assessments. The MAP assessments are multiple choice assessments. The Cambridge assessments rely on short answer, essay and lab-based experiences,” Childress said. “They are two totally different ways of teaching students to be prepared for those assessments.”

Childress shared with FOX13 that the MAP testing’s lack of accuracy is reflected in the high school’s ACT scores.

“We think it is evidenced by the fact that the high school has an ACT score of 20.9 that exceeds the national average of 20.8.”

Childress said legislation that would support the change in the testing has passed both the Mississippi House and Senate education committees.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.