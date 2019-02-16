0 School district in Mississippi looking to add resource officer to every school

ALCORN CO., Miss. - The Alcorn County school system is about to have a school resource officer in every school.

Sheriff Ben Caldwell said the county is working to pay for part of the funding and the school system has been awarded a matching grant of $30,000.

FOX13 learned that means a deputy would always be on duty at school.

Brittany Thomas told FOX13 she has two children in the Alcorn County school system and as a mom she likes the idea.

“Yeah it scares me you know all the things that happen at school. Me and my husband have talked about home schooling you know with all the school shootings and things like that,” Thomas said.

The district currently has one school resource officer who covers all schools.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Right now, that single deputy goes from school to school each day but that may soon change.

If approved by the Alcorn County Board of Supervisors, there could soon be a school resource officer on every campus in the Alcorn County School district.

Caldwell said three new officers could be hired.

Since Biggersville and Kossuth and Alcorn Central all have elementary and middle and high schools located on central campuses, three officers would fill the need.

“They will work for the sheriff’s office like I said they will be full time deputies. But they will be working inside the schools. Like I said, that will be their primary duties,” Caldwell said.

The school system would pay for part of the cost using grant money and other funds. The county would pay about $60,000 as their part for salaries and training.

“It is money well spent, it is definitely money well spent,” Thomas said.

The sheriff told FOX13 he has already started taking applications for the positions as he is almost certain the positions will be approved by the board.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.