0 School district leaders in Shelby, Davidson counties not afraid to sue over school voucher bill

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Two of Tennessee’s largest school districts are joining forces in opposition to the controversial school voucher bill currently making its way through the state’s legislature.

The bill will directly impact Shelby County Schools and Metro Nashville Public Schools. On Monday, leaders from those districts announced they’re not afraid to sue.

Two voucher proposals are currently on the table, one in the House and one in the Senate. Both voucher proposals would only affect the most populated areas in the state.

This comes despite strict opposition from legislators in both Shelby and Davidson counties – and the school districts themselves.

“If it’s good enough for Memphis then it’s good enough for the entire state of Tennessee,” said Shelby County School Board Member Stephanie Love shortly after the announcement was made.

Governor Bill Lee’s “Education Savings Account” bill, most commonly known as the ‘voucher bill,’ calls for $25 million in vouchers for 5,000 students in low-performing districts to use for private schools.

The governor has argued money won’t be taken from the public-school districts. However, Love isn’t buying it.

“I think it’s unfair for the governor to put a bill in place that says, ‘We are going to continue to take funds from Shelby County Schools. We are not going to hold the private schools accountable the same way we hold Shelby County Schools accountable,’” Love said.

She noted that private schools are not held to the standard of TNReady testing.

Each student would get around $7,300 each. That is still likely not enough money to pay for an entire year’s worth of private schooling.

SCS officials said they suspect it will be students whose families are just short of being able to afford private schools that will take the money and leave the district – not the under-performing students’ whom supporters claim the bill will help.

“We are considered the land of the lost,” Love said of the ramifications of this legislation and its possible expansion. “If this voucher bill is passed, and people are able to take the voucher without knowing the consequences that come behind it, we may end up becoming the district with the disabled and the students nobody wants.”

FOX13 asked Love what she thinks about Lee’s use of the term “low-performing” to describe the district.

“The governor has never stepped foot or visited any Shelby County direct-run school,” she answered. “I think it’s time for the state to stop experimenting with our children and begin to ask us as parents, ‘What is it that we need support with?’”

Both SCS and MNPS said that they “stand prepared to evaluate and pursue all legal remedies.”

We reached out to the governor’s office, Ed Choice (a pro-school choice organization), and State Sen. Bryan Kelsey (a bill supporter) for a comment.

Kelsey’s office was the only one to respond. His statement is below:

“It’s outrageous that Shelby County Schools would threaten to waste taxpayer dollars by suing to force our low-income children to stay in failing schools.”

