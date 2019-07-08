0 School leaders explain best ways to keep student-athletes safe in dangerous Mid-South heat

With dangerous temperatures this week, it's important to recognize the signs of heat exhaustion.

Especially if your teenager or child is going to camp this summer.

You want to watch out for symptoms like feeling cold or having goosebumps in the heat - also if your dizzy or have cramps.

FOX13 wanted to know what policies are in place to make sure athletes are safe in the dangerous heat. We discovered that the TSSAA cancels practices or competitions if the temperature is over 104 degrees.

It's required to check the heat every 30 minutes if its above 95 degrees.

If it's between 95 to 99 degrees there are required water breaks every 30 minutes for ten minutes - the hotter the more frequent the water breaks.

They suggest having iced down towels, sprinklers and other ways to cool down the athletes.

Here are the signs to look for in your kids after their practice - feeling sick, dizzy, or weak.

They need to be moved to a cooler place immediately and have them drink water.

Keep an eye on the clock.

If the symptoms get worse in an hour, it's important to call a doctor.

For more information on signs of heat stroke, click here. Details on Shelby County practices, click here.

