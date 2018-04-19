School Walkout: What you need to know in Memphis and surrounding areas

Students from several schools across the Mid-South will walk out of class today in a protest against gun violence.
Last month, students, teachers and parents participated in the National School Walkout day. During that time, Shelby County Schools were on spring break, so many schools opted to do a make-up day of sorts.
The walkout is meant to show support for the Parkland, Fla. School shooting victims, along with others who have been impacted by gun violence.
National organizers the goal of the walkout was "to demand Congress pass legislation to keep us safe from gun violence at our schools, on our streets and in our homes and places of worship.” A Change.org petition was created in support of the movement.
Locally, the walkouts are expected to last 17 minutes – one for each person who was killed at Stoneman Douglas High School.
SCS students are using the social media hashtag #YouthSolutions901 to localize the issue of gun violence.
Many schools in the Mid-South will participate today, while others are opting in for a second National School Walkout that is planned for Friday. The significance of Friday relates to the date – April 20 – which is the 19th anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School.
Columbine was the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, until February’s incident in Stoneman Douglas.
