SCLC addresses officer-involved shooting where police body cameras were turned off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Southern Christian Leadership Conference addressed concerns regarding police and Martavious Banks' shooting.
The SCLC's vice president Bishop Sam Blount said better communication is needed on both sides.
"We're simply concerned that the community young people have not been taught that when they come in contact with police - protocol is to listen," said Blount.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Suspect hid fake $100 bills in his butt cheeks, police say
- 1 dead, 4 others injured during shooting at South Memphis apartment complex
- Day 1 of trial in Jessica Chambers murder case underway
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to Banks' mother, he is still in critical condition at Regional One.
Banks further stated, "Plan-b would be that police understand the significance of communicating with the community and treating people the way you want them to treat you."
At this time, three MPD officers are now off-duty.
Body cameras for MPD were turned off during the shooting.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}