0 SCLC calls on SCS to fire employee seen on video dragging child off bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Southern Christian Leadership Conference is calling on Shelby County Schools to fire the employee who dragged a child off a bus by the ankles at Robert C. Church Elementary in Whitehaven.

A fellow student on the bus recorded video of the incident Thursday afternoon.

FOX13 broke the story Monday, when the mother shared the disturbing footage and spoke with our reporter on camera.

The Memphis-area pastors who make up the Memphis Chapter of the SCLC stood behind the 7-year-old and his family Tuesday afternoon, demanding justice.

“I think he should be held accountable for his actions,” Rev. Walter Womack, president of the Memphis SCLC, said at a press conference Tuesday.

“I really believe he should not be able to work again in the school system,” Womack added.

FOX13 is not identifying the SCS employee who grabbed the child, because he was not criminally charged as of Tuesday afternoon.

District officials released a statement Monday afternoon, saying the safety of their students is their top priority.

“This incident was immediately reported to the appropriate authorities, and it remains under investigation,” the statement from SCS read. “The employee in question has been removed from the school while the matter is being investigated.”

When FOX13 followed up with more questions, and asked for a response to the SCLC’s criticism, the district sent the same statement it had provided Monday.

Kimberly Hardin, the child’s mother, said she wants the public to see what the employee did to her child, Terrell Williams.

She said Terrell told her Thursday that the teacher had mistreated him.

“I feel bad, because I didn’t believe my child,” Hardin said. “He was telling them that the man pulled him off the bus, but everyone said he was lying.”

The mother said school employees told her Terrell was pulled off the bus during a fight, though the district has not confirmed whether that’s true.

“She called and said, ‘Come get him. He got kicked off the bus,’” Hardin said. “But they knew about the incident Thursday. We didn’t find out until late Friday.”

After seeing the video, the mother took her son to the hospital.

“They said he had bruises and a concussion,” Hardin said. “He don’t want to go back to school.”

Hardin said she felt school officials were trying to hide what happened, until they saw the video they couldn’t deny.

“I think it's incumbent upon the school system and our superintendent that he would reach out to us, the SCLC, the concerned clergy, and we can talk about it and come up with a solution,” Womack said.

The SCLC is also demanding better training for teachers.

“You don’t pick someone’s child up upside down and drag him off the bus,” Womack said. “He’s a grown man and he should have known better than that.”

