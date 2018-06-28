Scorching temperatures causing issues for homeless people in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Beating the heat is hard enough. But what if you don’t have anywhere to go?
Temperatures across the Mid-South have been in the low-to-upper 90s, but it’s the humidity that has been causing major issues.
A heat advisory was issued for multiple counties Wednesday, as it felt like over 100 degrees outside.
The conditions are even tougher to beat for the homeless population in Memphis.
FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo discovered a lot about what happens to homeless people during a heatwave like this. How unbearably hot it gets on city surfaces, and the creative ways they beat the heat – on FOX13 News at 9.
