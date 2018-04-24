  • SCS: 2 middle school students caught with gun, knife, and brass knuckles

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two students were arrested Monday after a gun, knife, and brass knuckles were found in the students backpacks, according to Shelby County Schools.

    SCS said the weapons were discovered during a daily screening at Treadwell Middle School in Highland Heights.

    SCS said school security immediately confiscated the items, took the students into custody and called MPD.

    "Weapons of any kind will never be allowed on our campuses and we are thankful our security screening helped keep these weapons out of the school," said SCS.

