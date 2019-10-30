  • SCS approves new video conferencing method to help deal with teacher shortage

    By: Jennifer Allmon

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - There's a major shortage of teachers all around the country – including in the Mid-South.

    The Shelby County School Board has approved a new video conferencing method of teaching to help alleviate some teaching holes. It's one that will cost the district $840,769.

    In as soon as a couple of weeks, 7 classrooms of SCS students will be taught via video conference.

    Currently, there are seven vacancies that have to be filled by Tennessee state-certified teachers.  The students in those 7 classrooms are currently either with a substitute teacher or joining students in other classrooms, potentially leading to large class sizes.

    The one-year contract is with Proximity Learning. Everyone on the school board expressed their hope that this is a short-term solution to the teacher shortage happening within SCS.
     

