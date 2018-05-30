0 SCS asks for $12.7 million more for next year's budget; met with resistance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A billion dollar school budget needs about $13 million more for next school year.

That’s according to SCS Superintendent Dorsey Hopson who made the ask at Wednesday’s County Commission meeting.

“We continue to look for efficiencies. We continue to cut things that don’t work, so we think that we’ve been efficient and responsible in the ask,” Hopson said after the meeting.

Hopson told FOX13 the money is focused on three areas. Getting more kids better college and career ready, safety and SRO’s and improving early literacy rates adding.

“We’ve created a condition within the district that we need to create so that we can start to see some of the student outcomes that we want to have,” Hopson said.

However, the ask for more money is being met with resistance from Shelby County Mayor Mark Lutrell. Lutrell said his budget has already added about $7.5 million from last year and finding more money means cuts from other departments or raising taxes, something he’s not willing to concede.

“And I would say that about their request this morning and I would hope that the commission which scrutinize it very closely,” Lutrell said.

Commissioner David Reaves, who is on the education committee, said a lot of the increase would go to teachers, classrooms and improvements throughout the district adding, “I think they are wise investments, but I’m not interested in increasing our tax rate to do it so at this point I’m in favor of the budget as long as we don’t increase the mayor’s budget buy any.”

The commission did not vote on Wednesday. It goes back to committee to be ironed out before coming back in front of the commission for a full vote at an upcoming meeting. This ask would put the mayor’s budget over by about $10 million.

Superintendent Hopson said if there is a gap, he’ll have to go back to the table and see what other cuts can be made, but reminded the community, he’s had to make cuts before.

