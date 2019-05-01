  • SCS board approves motion to suspend national superintendent search

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County School officials approved the motion to suspend a national superintendent search after an external investigation cleared Dr. Joris Ray of a sexual harassment claim.

    Ray is now the official SCS superintendent, and the school board will enter negotiations with him to finalize it.

    The investigation released to FOX13 earlier this month stated the sexual harassment claim against Ray was unfounded and without merit. 

    In a previous report by FOX13, Board Member Kevin Woods said the law firm did its due diligence investigating this semi-anonymous complaint against Ray. Since the investigation found no evidence of wronging, Woods said it will not impact any decision he makes moving forward.

    “We will continue to support our superintendent until there is reasons not to. He has stated all along prior to us naming him as superintendent that there was nothing to this and I think it was him who recommended that this be made public,” Woods said.

