0 SCS board member new job at contracted organization a 'conflict of interest,' member says

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A Shelby County School board member began a new job as the chief of staff for an organization contracted by SCS this week.

Several educators have told FOX13 they believe the position is a conflict of interest and put judgement in jeopardy.

School board member Miska Clay-Bibbs told FOX13 she will stay by the proper protocol and procedure and recuse herself when the board votes on anything related to Teach For America.

Providing teachers for SCS classrooms in troubled schools is where TFA offers help to SCS.

Clay-Bibbs now works for the organization as its chief of staff.

TFA receives between $500,000 and $600,000 per year to provide services for Shelby County Schools.

"As elected, these are part-time jobs. So, as you can imagine you have to have full-time employment," Clay-Bibbs said.

Keith Williams, from the Memphis-Shelby County Educators Association, said Clay-Bibbs taking the position is a conflict of interest.

“How can you take a position with a vendor who has a contact with the district for $500,000 seems to me to be questionable,” said Williams.

According to Williams, Clay-Bibbs in the position could hamper judgement and sway votes in TFA’s favor.

Clay-Bibbs told FOX13 with her new position, she will be transparent and provide details surrounding her connection to TFA.

According to several SCS board members, a vote concerning TFA only comes up once or twice a year.

