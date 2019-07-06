SCS board member's son arrested by US Marshals in connection to Brandon Webber case, sources say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has confirmed a Shelby County Schools board member's son was arrested by US Marshals in connection to a robbery that involved Brandon Webber.
Andre Morris, 22, was arrested on Friday. Morris had a warrant out of DeSoto County for an armed robbery.
Sources have confirmed that his mother is SCS board member Stephanie Love.
According to the SCS website, Love was elected to the SCS board in 2014, she was re-elected in August of 2016.
She currently serves as the Vice-Chair for the Shelby County Board of Education, the Chair of Community Engagement Committee and Co-Chair of the Legislative Committee, according to SCS.
Investigators told FOX13 Morris surrendered peacefully when he was located. He was arrested and transported to the Shelby County Jail without incident.
However, Webber was killed by US Marshals in the 2700 block of Durham Street in Frayser.
TBI agents said Webber rammed his vehicle into the officer's vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon.
Officers then used deadly force - killing Webber.
Violent protests erupted in Frayser that night as hundreds gathered near the scene. 36 officers and deputies from multiple agencies suffered injuries during the protests.
