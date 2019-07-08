SCS board member's son arrested by US Marshals makes first court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The son of a Shelby County Schools board member who was arrested by U.S. Marshalls made his first court appearance.
Andre Morris, whose mother is Stephanie Love, was arrested on Friday. Morris had a warrant out of DeSoto County for an armed robbery.
During his court appearance, FOX13 learned Morris is being represented by prominent defense attorney, Art Horne.
He waived extradition and will be sent back to DeSoto County.
Love made a statement on cam where she asked for privacy for her family.
She currently serves as the Vice-Chair for the Shelby County Board of Education, the Chair of Community Engagement Committee and Co-Chair of the Legislative Committee, according to SCS.
Investigators told FOX13 Morris surrendered peacefully when he was located. He was arrested and transported to the Shelby County Jail without incident.
