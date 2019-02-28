0 SCS board members discuss how TN Ready testing should affect students' grades

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County School board members said they want to give students the best opportunity to succeed and the TN Ready test shouldn’t hold them back.

On Tuesday night, the school board approved a recommendation to lower the percentage of how the TN Ready test plays in student’s final grades.

How teachers explained it to FOX13, the TN ready test can turn a “C” student into a “D” or even an “F” student.

Educators and SCS board members said it isn’t fair to allow a test that fails itself to determine students’ grades.

Over the last several years educators in Shelby County have expressed their frustration with the TN Ready tests.

Keith Williams of the Memphis Shelby County Education Association told FOX13 the TN Ready test is doing more harm to children than helping them.

"We all know the test is not measuring much and much of it is useless. It has been flawed since day one,” Williams said.

According to state law, school districts are given the choice to decide how much the TN Ready affects student’s grades.

The recommended change could allow elementary school students to have the TN Ready score play zero percent in their final grade.

While the TN Ready could affect final grades for middle school students by 10 percent.

FOX13 called around Shelby County to municipal school districts to learn how TN Ready affects their students.

Millington and Germantown were the only ones to send their numbers.

Millington is 15 percent in elementary, middle, and high school, while Germantown is zero percent in elementary, 10 percent in middle, and 15 in high school.

Williams said the test will still affect teachers on the state level.

"The test is used on the state level for the teachers’ evaluation – 15 percent is achievement and 20 percent is growth,” Williams said.

SCS high school students will continue to have TN Ready make up 15 percent on their final report card.

