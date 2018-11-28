0 SCS board members meet for first time since resignation of Dorsey Hopson

The Shelby County Schools board met for the first time since Superintendent Dorsey Hopson resigned last week.

Hopson announced he would be leaving SCS for the private sector at Cigna.

And now the future of the position is in the hands of the board members.

The board members know there is work to be done.

In Tuesday’s board meeting, Stephanie Love shed some light on what the future of the superintendent position will look like.

“The first phase is selection of an interim superintendent and the second phase will be the search and selection of a permanent superintendent," Love said.

Right now, it is unclear who the board is looking to for its interim replacement.

However, they did specify one will be in place before winter break.

After that, the school board will begin its search for a permanent replacement.

SCS officials also unveiled their performance scores for Hopson over the past year.

His overall performance score was a 3.6 out of five.

