0 SCS board members speak out about schools' heating problems

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - For three days, students at three different Shelby County schools had classes dismissed early or canceled completely because the heat didn't work.

Shelby County school board member Stephanie Love said the board is aware the district has an aging infrastructure.

RELATED: White Station HS closed Friday after students, parents voiced frustrations about heating issues

“We understand our buildings are old. We understand that it’s not conducive for our children to be in a cold building, but the reality is we need more funding,” said Love.

Currently, the school district receives funding from the county and state, but Love said it might be time for the City of Memphis to step in.

“Although we are the Shelby County School (SCS) district, a lot of our schools’ buildings still reside in the city of Memphis and we can't say that we're serving the best interest of all our children when there's an issue and the city is not being as responsive as, you know, I feel they should be,” said Love.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Before the city and county school district merger in 2013, the City of Memphis used to provide education funding, but the city hasn't contributed any funding to SCS over the past few years.

When FOX13 asked Mayor Jim Strickland about this week's heating problems, he said it isn't the city's responsibly.

“City government doesn’t operate the Shelby County School system and therefore I’m going to let them address their own capital needs,” said Strickland.

When budget season rolls around, school board member Miska Clay-Bibbs wants to have a broader conversation about how to fix these old schools.

“I think it’s an opportunity for us to talk about where investments are needed and understanding what it really means to fix an old building,” said Clay-Bibbs.

FOX13 also filed a public records request with Shelby County Schools about these inadequate heating systems in the district.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.