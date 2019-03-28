0 SCS board members who oppose education voucher bill claim the plan won't work

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County School board members who oppose the education voucher bill went to the state capital to listen in on a two-hour long meeting.

The school board passed a resolution Tuesday night opposing all voucher programs.

SCS school board member Stephanie Love told FOX13 on her way back from Nashville that the governor’s proposed school voucher bill will not be a big help to students in low-performing schools.

“That means it’s not just for students who attend a priority school. It’s also students who attend White Station, Germantown, Cordova, Ridgeway, Whitehaven,” Love said.

According to the proposed bill, the program will be limited to 5,000 students in the first year, increasing by up to 2,500 students annually.

Students who attend schools in districts with three or more schools that rank in the state’s bottom 10 percent will be eligible for the voucher.

The bill could have a massive effect on five Tennessee counties, including Shelby.

Love said she doubts the voucher is the answer to improving academics for students.

“With no accountability, no proven test results, that somehow their academic level will improve,” Love said.

Love listened in as state leaders discussed the bill for more than two hours in the House Education Committee.

Love said the voucher program will take away much needed state funding from SCS.

“We are not fully funded by the BEP right now. They don’t take into consideration the challenges that our students face on a day to day basis,” Love said.

The school voucher bill’s next stop is the government operations panel.

