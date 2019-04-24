0 SCS board prepares to vote on whether to suspend national superintendent search

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County School officials are preparing to vote next week whether to suspend a national superintendent search after an external investigation cleared Dr. Joris Ray of a sexual harassment claim.

In a personal statement to FOX13, Ray said he was disappointed by the claims, and said they were false and had no validity.

During a standing room only work session Tuesday night, none of the school board members addressed the findings of the external investigation into Dr. Ray.



The investigation released to FOX13 last week stated the sexual harassment claim against Ray was unfounded and without merit.

After the meeting, FOX13 tried asking board members if they were satisfied with the investigation before an upcoming about whether to hire Ray full time.

School board chair Shante Avant said she did not have any comment and vice chair Stephanie Love, who is drafting the resolution, ignored our questions.

Board Member Kevin Woods said the law firm did its due diligence investigating this semi-anonymous complaint against Ray. Since the investigation found no evidence of wronging, Woods said it will not impact any decision he makes moving forward.

“We will continue to support our superintendent until there is reasons not to. He has stated all along prior to us naming him as superintendent that there was nothing to this and I think it was him who recommended that this be made public,” Woods said.

FOX13 asked Woods if he will support Love’s resolution. Woods said since he hasn’t seen an official resolution yet, he couldn’t say whether he would support it or not.

“I think Dr. Ray is doing a fantastic job and what he has stated on many occasions is that while he has the job he will continue to put the interest of kids first and as long as he’s doing that. He’ll have my support," Woods said.

The board will meet next Tuesday.

